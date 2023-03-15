BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms on a free agent contract with defensive lineman Maurice Hurst.

It is reportedly a one-year deal for the former San Francisco 49er.

Hurst, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 291 pounds, appeared in just two games last season with San Francisco due to injury.

He previously spent three seasons with the Raiders after being drafted in the fifth round out of Michigan in 2018.

He has appeared in 42 career games in the NFL and has amassed eight sacks, one forced fumble and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Earlier in the week, the Browns agreed to terms on a four-year deal with former Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.