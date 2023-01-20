BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting that Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan has turned down an offer to interview with the New York Jets for their offensive coordinator.

The report states that the veteran coach will receive an extension to remain with the Browns.

Callahan, who is widely considered one of the top offensive line coaches in the NFL, came to Cleveland in 2020 when head coach Kevin Stefanski was hired.

The veteran coach previously spent time in New York, serving as assistant head coach and offensive line coach from 2008-11.

He previously served as head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2002-03, leading them to Super Bowl XXXVII.

He later served as offensive line coach and interim head coach in Washington.