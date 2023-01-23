BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mike Florio of Profootballtalk.com is reporting that Browns’ wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Chad O’Shea is interviewing with the Baltimore Ravens for their offensive coordinator position.

He likewise interviewed for the same position with the Jets last week. The Browns are required to grant permission to conduct such interviews.

O’Shea started his career in the NFL in 2004. He served as wide receivers coach with the Patriots from 2009-18. He later was the offensive coordinator for the Dolphins.

Baltimore is seeking a new offensive coordinator after Greg Roman who recently stepped down from the position.