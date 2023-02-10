LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – The Los Angeles Chargers are hiring former Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Jeff Howard.

He will serve as linebackers coach with the Chargers.

Howard has been with the Browns since Kevin Stefanski was hired as head coach.

He previously spent seven seasons in Minnesota from 2013-19, serving as an assistant to the head coach, defensive assistant, and an assistant defensive backs coach.

New Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is expected to finalize his staff following the Super Bowl.