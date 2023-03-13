BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with Vikings’ defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on a free agent deal.

It is reportedly a four-year contract worth $57 million with $27.5 million guaranteed.

Tomlinson, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 325 pounds, was originally a second-round pick of the Giants in 2017 out of Alabama.

In 13 regular-season games with Minnesota, he piled up 42 combined tackles with 2.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three tackles for loss.

Over his six-year career, Tomlinson has amassed 288 combined tackles, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.