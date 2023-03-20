BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to terms with Falcons’ special teamer Mike Ford on a free agent contract.

Ford made the announcement on social media on Monday.

NFL Network is reporting that Ford has agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.25 million.

Ford played in all 17 games with Atlanta last season, predominantly on special teams as the Falcons’ gunner and jammer. He also played defensive back.

He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State. He played three seasons with the Lions, before spending a year in both Denver and Atlanta.

The 27-year old has played in 61 NFL games with nine starts.