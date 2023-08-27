BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have acquired running back Pierre Strong in a trade with the New England Patriots.

In exchange, New England receives offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

The 24-year old Strong was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State.

In two preseason games with the Patriots, he rushed for 52 yards.

During his rookie season with the Patriots, Strong rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown. He also tallied 42 receiving yards in his lone season in New England.

A standout player at the FCS level, Strong played five seasons for SDSU, and was a two-time All-First Team All-American.

Strong led all of FCS football with 1,686 rushing yards, averaging 7 yards per carry in his final season in the college ranks at SDSU. He also piled up 18 touchdowns for the Jackrabbits.



He was also a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding offensive player at the FCS level.

NFL rosters must be cut down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.