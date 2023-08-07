BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially signed defensive end Charles Wiley to their training camp roster.

To make room, wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry was waived.

The 6-foot-2, 251-pound Wiley spent time on the practice squad of both the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants last season, however, he did not appear in any regular season games with either team.

He worked out for Cleveland on Sunday in Berea prior to signing with the team.

Most recently, Wiley played for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL. This past season, he appeared in seven games, recording one sack and six tackles.

Wiley played college football at UT-San Antonio.