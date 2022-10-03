BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing defensive end Sam Kamara to the practice squad.

He led the NFL with 14 quarterback pressures during the 2022 preseason. He also tallied a sack during the exhibition campaign.

Kamara originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook in 2021.

Last season, he appeared in eight games for the Bears, finishing the season with 10 tackles, including one tackle-for-loss, and a pass deflection.

According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, the playing status for both Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney remains undecided.

“I think we need to get to Wednesday, kind of take in information as we go and see how those guys feel and see how they look. Until we get to Wednesday, I think it is probably premature,” he said.

The Browns will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. at First Energy Stadium.