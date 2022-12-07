BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Ian Rapaport is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have claimed wide receiver and returner Jaelon Darden off waivers from Tampa Bay.

The former 2021 fourth-round draft pick out of North Texas is averaging 10.6 yards per punt return and 22.3 yards per kick return this season.

The Buccaneers used Darden sparingly on offense in 2022, heading to Cleveland with just two catches for 26 yards this season.

In 21 career games, Darden has just eight catches for 69 yards.

The Browns also placed wide receiver Anthony Schwartz on injured-reserve with a concussion. He will miss at least the next four games.

Schwartz has appeared in 10 games this season and recorded four receptions for 51 yards. He added four rushing attempts for 57 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown.

The Browns visit the Bengals Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised locally on WKBN-27.