CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have added their first offensive player in NFL free agency this season. According to national reports, former Houston Texans tight end Jordan Atkins is joining the team.

His agent, David Canter, announced the signing on social media Friday afternoon.

Atkins, a former third round draft pick out of Central Florida, played five seasons in Houston and has started 26 games for the Texans. Last year, he caught 34 passes for a career-high 495 yards and five touchdowns.

The Browns have signed defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill, along with safety Juan Thornhill and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo in free agency this offseason.