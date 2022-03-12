BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys in a trade.

In the deal, Dallas reportedly receives a fifth-round draft pick and the two teams will also swap sixth-round draft selections.

The 27-year-old is under contract for three more seasons and will make $20 million per season.

Last season, Cooper caught 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

The trade will become official when the new NFL league year begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.