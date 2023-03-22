BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore and a 2023 third-round draft pick in a trade with the New York Jets.

In exchange, the Jets receive a 2023 second-round draft pick.

He has spent two years in the NFL after being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss.

Last season, he amassed 37 receptions for 446 yards and a touchdown.

In his rookie season of 2021, he had 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns.