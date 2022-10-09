BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are acquiring Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Browns also receive a 2024 6th-round draft pick in the trade, while Atlanta receives a 2024 7th-round pick.

The 27-year-old has played in 85 games with the Falcons. He has piled up 11 career interceptions with a pair of fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and 8.5 sacks.

Jones is currently on injured-reserve with the Falcons, and has not played yet this season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

The 2017 Pro Bowler was originally a second-round draft choice of Atlanta in the 2016 NFL Draft out of LSU.

The Browns will reportedly assume $1 million of his salary in the trade.

Last season, Jones finished with 87 tackles, 2 sacks, and one forced fumble for the Falcons.