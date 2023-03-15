TAMPA, Florida (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has reportedly agreed to terms on a free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It is reportedly a one-year deal worth $8.5 million which gives him an opportunity to be Tom Brady’s successor.

Mayfield split last season between the Panthers and Rams.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick was traded by Cleveland to Carolina last offseason. He finished the 2022 season filling in for the injured Matthew Stafford on the Los Angeles Rams.

He played in 12 games last season, amassing 2,163 passing yards, with 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Michael Reiner contributed to this report.