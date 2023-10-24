BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Los Angeles Rams have officially signed kicker Lucas Havrisik off the practice squad of the Cleveland Browns.

He replaces veteran kicker Brett Maher, who was released by the Rams on Tuesday after missing two field goals in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers.

Havrisik, who was signed to the Browns practice squad following the preseason, is in his first NFL season out of Arizona.

He spent time on the practice squad of the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 and likewise spent training camp with them.

During the 2023 preseason, he connected on a pair of field goal attempts and went 3-4 on extra points.