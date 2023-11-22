BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco was on the practice field for the first time as a member of the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old was officially signed to the Cleveland practice squad on Monday ahead of Sunday’s game in Denver.

Although rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start against the Broncos, Flacco gives the Browns some insurance and depth at the quarterback position after starter Deshaun Watson was lost for the season with a shoulder injury.

“I do feel like I have stuff left in the tank,” Flacco said. “So I owe it to myself to continue to push forward and try to play the game that I love until I really don’t feel like I can do it anymore.”

Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP, spent the bulk of his NFL career playing against the Browns as a member of the rival Baltimore Ravens. For his career, Flacco has posted a record of 18-3 against Cleveland.

“This is my 16th year in the locker room, you’ve seen a million things,” he said. “So to be super surprised by something, you probably don’t have your head in the right spot. You shouldn’t be surprised by anything at this point.”

The Browns are currently 7-3, and right in the playoff mix in the AFC.

“They seem like a very close group,” added Flacco. “These guys have obviously really put it together on defense. They’ve run the ball consistently all year, even with losing out on the best back in the league with [Nick] Chubb. So it’s been impressive to watch them kind of just continue to fight.”

The Browns and Broncos will kick off on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.