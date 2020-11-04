OBJ’s knee surgery next week, Browns GM sees him as long fit

Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. (13) leaves the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the rest of the season after tearing a knee ligament during Sunday’s 37-34 win at Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Beckham’s loss is a major blow to the Browns, who have a bye this week and host Houston on Nov. 15

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has surgery scheduled to repair a torn knee ligament that ended his season.

Andrew Berry, the team’s general manager and executive vice president, said Beckham will have the procedure “early next week.” Beckham tore a knee ligament in an Oct. 25 game at Cincinnati.

Beckham’s loss is a major blow to the Browns, who have a bye this week and host Houston on Nov. 15.

While there is continued speculation about Beckham’s future, Berry said he still sees the three-time Pro Bowler as part of the club’s long-term plans.

More stories from WKBN.com: