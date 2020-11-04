OBJ’s knee surgery next week, Browns GM sees him as long fit

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has surgery scheduled to repair a torn knee ligament that ended his season.
Andrew Berry, the team’s general manager and executive vice president, said Beckham will have the procedure “early next week.” Beckham tore a knee ligament in an Oct. 25 game at Cincinnati.
Beckham’s loss is a major blow to the Browns, who have a bye this week and host Houston on Nov. 15.
While there is continued speculation about Beckham’s future, Berry said he still sees the three-time Pro Bowler as part of the club’s long-term plans.
