COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WJW) — Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., aka OBJ, has reportedly found a buyer for the spacious Northeast Ohio home he put on the market in late April.

Listed for $3.3 million, TMZ Sports reports the buyer is getting a “sick deal” on the Columbia Station property, which is currently under contract on Zillow.

The soon-to-be-home owners are getting a nearly-14,000-square-foot property located on Eagle Point complete with four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a “closet” perfect for showcasing shoes, a dog kennel, personal gym, in-home theater (that also works as an inside golf simulator), a 3-stall garage and a pool with a water slide.

Check out photos of the sweet pad, listed by Megan Pettine of Keller Williams Citywide, below.

OBJ left Cleveland last season in highly dramatic fashion for the greener pastures of the Los Angeles Rams, who, as you’ll recall, would go on to win the 2022 Super Bowl.

Following his exit, the 29-year-old new father penned a letter to Cleveland fans:

“Through all the ups and downs, injuries and rehab, I am forever grateful to have played in front of some of the greatest fans ever,” Beckham wrote on Twitter. “DAWG Pound I thank you for embracing me and showing me so much love.”