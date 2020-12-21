‘Nowhere close to what the Browns can be’: Cleveland one step closer to ending playoff drought

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens got to see how to use Cleveland’s talent Sunday night as he filled in as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

Baker Mayfield is playing like the quarterback you hope your first-round pick turns out to be.

He threw 27 completions for 32 attempts, with 297 passing yards and two touchdowns.

“He had a big game,” former Browns running back Greg Pruitt said on FOX 8 of Mayfield Monday.

Now under the guidance of head coach Kevin Stefanski, Baker is playing with the precision and discipline that were lacking under Kitchens.

“It is really what I expect from him, and it is what he expects from himself,” Stefanski said after the game.

“He just picked the Giants apart,” Pruitt shared.

“Freddie still struggles in the red zone, and we took advantage of it,” Pruitt added.

The Browns shined again in their primetime return.

They held the Giants to two field goals, with a final score of 20-6.

The Cleveland Browns are now 10-4.

They head back to New York Sunday, this time to play the Jets who are coming off their first win of the season.

Cleveland is at the top of the wildcard standings.

(T) Chris Hubbard will undergo more testing Monday for a knee injury. (DT) Sheldon Richardson suffered a neck injury.

The Browns have played through injuries for key players all season.

“We haven’t seen the full strength of the Browns all year. Injuries have really plagued us,” Pruitt said.

“I don’t think we’ve seen nowhere close to what the Browns can be.”

Pruitt’s prediction? A win in New York, and another win against the AFC North division leaders, the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2), who will come to Cleveland to close out the season.