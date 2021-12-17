CLEVELAND (WJW)– The NFL decided to reschedule Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders after a large portion of the Browns roster tested positive for COVID-19, reports said.
The two teams, which are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, were slated to face off at 4:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and Raiders will now play on Monday, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported. EPSN’s Adam Schefter said the game will be at 5 p.m.
Here are the Cleveland Browns who tested positive this week:
- HC Kevin Stefanski
- Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell
- QB Baker Mayfield
- WR Jarvis Landry
- CB Troy Hill
- DT Malik McDowell
- DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
- S John Johnson
- TE Austin Hooper
- TE Ross Travis
- OT Jedrick Wills
- G Wyatt Teller
- G Drew Forbes
- DE Tak McKinley
- WR Jojo Natson
- S Ronnie Harrison
- QB Case Keenum
- S Grant Delpit
- CB A.J. Green
- LB Jacob Phillips
- DE Jadeveon Clowney
Running back Kareem Hunt is out with an ankle injury, and cornerback Greg Newsome and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz are both out with concussions.