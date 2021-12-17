CLEVELAND (WJW)– The NFL decided to reschedule Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders after a large portion of the Browns roster tested positive for COVID-19, reports said.

The two teams, which are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, were slated to face off at 4:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns and Raiders will now play on Monday, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported. EPSN’s Adam Schefter said the game will be at 5 p.m.

Here are the Cleveland Browns who tested positive this week:

  • HC Kevin Stefanski
  • Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell
  • QB Baker Mayfield
  • WR Jarvis Landry
  • CB Troy Hill
  • DT Malik McDowell
  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
  • S John Johnson
  • TE Austin Hooper
  • TE Ross Travis
  • OT Jedrick Wills
  • G Wyatt Teller
  • G Drew Forbes
  • DE Tak McKinley
  • WR Jojo Natson
  • S Ronnie Harrison
  • QB Case Keenum
  • S Grant Delpit
  • CB A.J. Green
  • LB Jacob Phillips
  • DE Jadeveon Clowney

Running back Kareem Hunt is out with an ankle injury, and cornerback Greg Newsome and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz are both out with concussions. 