BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Football League has filed an appeal of the six-game suspension of Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson issued by Judge Sue L. Robinson on Monday.

The league released the following statement on Wednesday:

“On Monday, Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent Disciplinary Officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, issued her ruling in the Personal Conduct Policy matter regarding Deshaun Watson. Under the 2020 NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement (‘CBA’), the factual findings of the Disciplinary Officer are binding and may not be appealed. Judge Robinson found that Mr. Watson violated the NFL’s personal-conduct policy on multiple occasions and suspended him for six games.

The CBA affords the NFL or NFLPA the right to appeal the discipline imposed by the Disciplinary Officer. Such an appeal must be filed within three days and would be heard by the Commissioner or his designee.

The NFL notified the NFLPA that it will appeal Judge Robinson’s disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal. The NFL Players’ Association now has two days to offer a response to the appeal.”

In the meantime, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine whether he will hear the appeal, or if he will designate someone else to handle the case.

Through the process, the NFL has made it clear that it would like a full 17-game suspension for Watson.

If a longer suspension is the result of the appeal, Watson could sue the NFL, taking the league to federal court.