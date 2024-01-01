BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Football League has officially announced a game day/time for the week 18 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

The AFC North clash will be played on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised locally on WKBN-27.

The Browns, who are 11-5 this season, have already officially secured a postseason berth, earning the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

The Bengals have been officially eliminated from postseason contention.

The Browns topped the Bengals in the regular season opener 24-3 on Sept. 10.