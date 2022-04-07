BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have been busy bolstering the roster during the offseason through trades and free agency.

According to the team’s official website, the newcomers to the roster have now chosen jersey numbers with their new team in Cleveland.

Free Agent signings:

P Corey Bojorquez – 13

QB Jacoby Brissett – 7

DT Taven Bryan – 99

C Ethan Pocic – TBA

WR Jakeem Grant Sr. – 9

Trade acquisitions:

WR Amari Cooper – 2

QB Deshaun Watson – 4

DE Chase Winovich – 69

*(LB Anthony Walker changed his number to 5)