CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Browns’ All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is joining the ownership group of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The team made the announcement on Wednesday, saying Garrett has finalized a deal to purchase a minority stake in the franchise.

Garrett will also serve as an official Cavaliers brand ambassador.

“As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become a Cleveland icon and shares in our organization’s commitment to being a transformative force for good across the region,” said Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert in a press release on Wednesday. “We are honored to welcome this long-time friend of the team as our new partner and investor. Myles’ passion and commitment to the city he loves will allow us to reach new communities and continue to build the successful future of this franchise.”

Garrett is playing in his seventh season with the Browns and is a two-time First-Team All-Pro, and four-time Pro-Bowler. His 82 career sacks are already a Cleveland Browns franchise record.

“I have admired the Cavaliers organization’s hard work, tenacity and dedication to the community since my early days in Cleveland,” Garrett said in the release. “To have the opportunity to join this impressive and purpose-filled franchise, under Dan’s leadership, is truly a dream come true.”