Mayfield, Hunt injured as Browns battered in loss to Cards

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski touches the helmet of quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield slowly walked out of FirstEnergy Stadium with his left arm immobilized by a sling.

Cleveland’s season might as well be fitted with one.

The Browns took a beating in a 37-14 loss on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals as Mayfield reinjured his non-throwing shoulder and running back Kareem Hunt suffered a potentially serious calf injury.

Mayfield uttered an obscenity when asked how his shoulder felt, but the Browns starting quarterback was adamant that he wouldn’t miss any time and will play Thursday night against Denver.

“Absolutely,” he said.

The injuries to two of Cleveland’s best offensive players comes on the heels of star running back Nick Chubb missing the game with a calf injury and the Browns playing without starting tackles Jack Conklin (knee) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle).

Also, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had to leave with a shoulder injury and rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hurt his ankle.

The Browns (3-3) aren’t healthy and their record isn’t flourishing either. A season with so much promise is suddenly unstable.

“We are a 3-3 football team, and we played like it,” said coach Kevin Stefanski, who refused to use injuries as an excuse. “We were just very, very average, and that is my responsibility to get it fixed.