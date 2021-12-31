CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to media on Friday about how the team is preparing for Monday Night Football against the Steelers, in another critical divisional matchup.

Stefanski says QB Baker Mayfield has needed to get comfortable with his harnesses through practices and reps. He suspects that may have played a role in last week’s four interceptions in the game against Green Bay.

Stefanski confirmed that LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be back practicing on Friday after an illness.

RB Kareem Hunt is also returning to the practice field today on a limited basis.

Stefanski is confident the extra 48 hours to prepare, especially this late in the season, helps.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is potentially playing his final home game on Monday against the Browns and Stefanski spoke on how he feels about players and coaches with a long career in football.

“Any of these guys that play this game for a long time, it’s amazing to me,” he said. “I think about just over the years, guys that I’ve had the pleasure to coach or coach against, to do it at such a high level into their later age for football, it is impressive.”

The team is not releasing the line-up yet but the right tackle is a crucial spot against Steelers T. J. Watt.

“(Watt)’s a great player. He has our attention,” Stefanski said. “We have to account for him in the run and the pass game… We gotta make sure we come ready to play.”