Live updates: Chiefs lead Browns 19-3 at halftime

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry warms up before an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt warms up before an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Fans tailgate outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL divisional round football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Cleveland Browns players run onto the field before an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cody Parkey (2) celebrates after kicking a 46-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round.

Game updates:

The Browns won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Chiefs drove down the field and then the former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes ran it in for a touchdown. The extra point was no good.

Browns tight end David Njoku started the possession with a 27-yard gain. Fellow tight end Austin Hooper picked up the next first down. The Chiefs sacked Baker Mayfield for a huge loss, setting up a third and long. The Browns completed the drive with a field goal from Cody Parkey.

Cleveland native Travis Kelce delivered the next blow to the Browns with a touchdown. This time, the point after was good, making the score 13-3. The Chiefs later got a field goal.

The Browns were driving down the field with under 2 minutes in the half when Rashard Higgins caught a pass and reached for the end zone. He fumbled it resulting in a touchback and the Chiefs ball when he was just inches from a touchdown. The Chiefs got a field goal.

The Browns started the second half with the ball, but Mayfield threw an interception. Kansas City was unable to capitalize and missed the field goal, keeping the score 19-3.

Pregame:

Inactives:

#18 WR Marvin Hall

#25 CB Brian Allen

#35 S Jovante Moffatt

#60 T Alex Taylor

#83 WR Alexander Hollins

#86 TE Kyle Markway

#91 DE Joe Jackson

Playoff captains:

#6 QB Baker Mayfield

#47 LS Charley Hughlett

#95 DE Myles Garrett

