Live updates: Chiefs lead Browns 19-3 at halftime

KANSAS CITY (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round.
Game updates:
The Browns won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Chiefs drove down the field and then the former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes ran it in for a touchdown. The extra point was no good.
Browns tight end David Njoku started the possession with a 27-yard gain. Fellow tight end Austin Hooper picked up the next first down. The Chiefs sacked Baker Mayfield for a huge loss, setting up a third and long. The Browns completed the drive with a field goal from Cody Parkey.
Cleveland native Travis Kelce delivered the next blow to the Browns with a touchdown. This time, the point after was good, making the score 13-3. The Chiefs later got a field goal.
The Browns were driving down the field with under 2 minutes in the half when Rashard Higgins caught a pass and reached for the end zone. He fumbled it resulting in a touchback and the Chiefs ball when he was just inches from a touchdown. The Chiefs got a field goal.
The Browns started the second half with the ball, but Mayfield threw an interception. Kansas City was unable to capitalize and missed the field goal, keeping the score 19-3.
Pregame:
Inactives:
- #18 WR Marvin Hall
- #25 CB Brian Allen
- #35 S Jovante Moffatt
- #60 T Alex Taylor
- #83 WR Alexander Hollins
- #86 TE Kyle Markway
- #91 DE Joe Jackson
Playoff captains:
- #6 QB Baker Mayfield
- #47 LS Charley Hughlett
- #95 DE Myles Garrett
