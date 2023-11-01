BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have confirmed that Paul Keels, the voice of the Ohio State Buckeyes, will perform radio play-by-play duties for Sunday’s game against Arizona.

He will be filling in for Jim Donovan, who is currently undergoing treatment for leukemia.

Keels, who is known for his deep and booming voice, has been calling Ohio State football and men’s basketball games since 1998.

He previously served as play-by-play announcer for the Cincinnati Bengals and is a 2007 inductee into the Ohio Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

The Browns and Cardinals are slated to kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m.