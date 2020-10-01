Jarvis Landry, wide receivers embrace role as blockers for Browns running back tandem

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns are entering Week 4 of the season and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry doesn’t have a touchdown.

So when quarterback Baker Mayfield threw at TD to rookie tight end Harrison Bryant during their win over Washington, he had a message to Landry and fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr.: Be patient.

“He has an awareness, he understands as I’m sure everyone on this call and everyone who watches our games understands. We want the ball. There’s no question about that,” Landry told reporters during a Zoom call on Thursday. “Obviously, the biggest and most important thing is winning. We’re going to do whatever it takes, each and every time that we touch the field to make sure that we’re winning. Right now, that’s been in the running game so we’re embracing our role as blockers. But we definitely want to be able to contribute in the passing game as well.”

In the meantime, the wide receiving corps is focused on blocking for the running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who have five TDs total after three games.

“Going into year seven, you understand as a player, for running backs to have a big run, that we have to do a great job on the outside to make sure we’re taking care of our guys, blocking our guys, putting bodies in front of those guys so the runners can run through those arm tackles,” said Landry, who frequently mentions how he enjoys blocking. “If we want big runs, we have to take care of our job on the outside.”

But is Landry bummed he doesn’t have a touchdown yet this season?

“Chubb and Kareem are making it pretty hard for me to even have a chance in the red zone. Hopefully, we’ll get some chances here soon,” he said while laughing.

Cleveland is preparing to face Dallas and the Cowboys’ last two games have been shootouts. Landry said the Browns can open their offense up too, instead of mainly grinding on the ground.

“I think our team is built for however the game looks that day. I think we’ve got guys in a lot of positions, various positions that can make plays, whether that’s on the ground or in the air. We have to continue to trust that. You know, whatever is working that day is probably something we’re going to go with,” he said.

