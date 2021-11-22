‘It’s obvious’: Former Cleveland Browns player shares his thoughts on Baker Mayfield and predictions for the rest of the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Heading into the toughest stretch of the season, the Cleveland Browns barely pulled off a win over the Detroit Lions.

The Lions played a quarterback who prior to the game had thrown 4 passes in the NFL.

The Browns had the return of a key player in running back Nick Chubb, who played Sunday after being out with COVID-19.

With Chubb, the Browns squeaked out an ugly win, beating the winless Lions 13-10 at home.

“The Browns are lucky that they played Detroit,” said former Cleveland Browns running back Greg Pruitt on FOX 8 This Morning.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was 15 of 29 for 176 yards and two interceptions.

“It’s obvious,” Pruitt said about Baker playing hurt.

“The numbers don’t lie.”

Baker was limited in practice this week with shoulder, foot, and knee injuries.

He was seen limping on the field Sunday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski says keeping Mayfield in the game was about making the best decision for the organization.

“He was cleared to go in there. I think you guys know, he is toughing it out, and he is battling,” Stefanski said in a postgame interview.

Many are questioning why Cleveland chose to play Mayfield against Detroit, instead of resting him before their matchups with division rivals.

“He’s missing passes that he normally makes,” Pruitt said.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield went straight to the locker room when the game ended.

He didn’t shake hands with any players on the field or speak with reporters following the game.

“You gotta be tough. But you also gotta be smart,” Pruitt shared on FOX 8, talking about the decision to play Mayfield and keep him in the game.

“It’s hard when you’re healthy,” he said.

The Browns have a bye week coming up soon.

Cleveland (6-5) plays the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at Baltimore Sunday. The Browns will have one week of rest, and then host the Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Left on the schedule are the Raiders, Packers, Steelers and Bengals.

“We got our future in our own hands,” Pruitt said.

His predictions for the season?

9 or 10 wins, which would have been a dream many other years.

But this season many are questioning what the future holds for the team with such inconsistency week-to-week.

We’ll see what happens in primetime.

Kickoff against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium is at 8:20 p.m.