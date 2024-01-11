YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Orange and brown is the theme of Ray “Showdawg” Prisby’s house in Youngstown. Cleveland Browns’ historic memorabilia is everywhere, but right now, he’s living in the present.

The Browns begin the playoffs on Saturday. Prisby, a Browns superfan, has plenty of items from all of Cleveland’s playoff runs, but right now, he can’t wait for Saturday.

“It’s electric. It’s, I can’t even put it into words because I’ve been getting phone calls from people that I haven’t heard from since my military days — which we’re going back to the 80s — so just to have a second season for change, it’s been outstanding,” said Ray “Showdawg” Prisby, a Browns super fan.

His collection started as a kid with cards and other small items. It’s been developing as a serious collection since 1989 and includes items from Cleveland’s last championship in 1964. Players were given a choice between a ring and a pendant. Prisby has both items.

“I was eight years old when we won the ’64 championship, and I can’t even remember how I even celebrated it,” he said.

His collection has grown since the Browns added quarterback Joe Flacco, who has won four of the five games he has played.

“I never thought I would be adding anything Joe Flacco to my collection, but I actually have a helmet, jersey, cleats and a pair of pants for him to sign at some point of, you know, after the year,” he said.

Helmets, jerseys, balls, guitars, bobbleheads and more bobbleheads — Prisby gets excited seeing anything in orange and brown. He hopes the season still runs for another month, starting with a win on Saturday.

“Most of the time, I do sit at home, and you know, watch the game, but I gotta, I gotta be around some Browns fans for that one,” he said, adding that he plans on watching the game at a local bar.

As for why the Browns are playing so well now?

“I think well, defense wins championships, so the defense was always… the defense was always there, but it and we just needed somebody a steady hand at the quarterback position. And Joe Flacco is that guy,” he said.

Prisby was inducted into the NFL Fans Hall of Fame in 2021. His collection is private right now. He also has an orange 2004 Corvette, which he drives to car shows around the Valley and Northeast Ohio.

Prisby said he will drive it to Vegas if the Browns make the Super Bowl.