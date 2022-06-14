CLEVELAND (WJW) — Quarterback Deshaun Watson surprised reporters by being among the players and coaches to speak to the media following the first workout at the Cleveland Browns’ mandatory minicamp in Berea Tuesday.

The Fox 8 I-Team’s Peggy Gallek and Ed Gallek didn’t shy away from asking the player about his legal woes.

Fox 8’s Peggy Gallek asked: “How hard has it been as a distraction for you, almost every day something’s been coming out. How have you been able to keep your focus?”

“It’s been tough. I’m trying to make sure I stay balanced with my mental and social life,” he said, adding he has a great family and support system. “When I walk into that building, all that stuff is outside.

When asked by the Fox 8 Ed Gallek what’s different about the Deshaun Watson now vs. the Deshaun Watson “when it all began,” Watson said:

“Being able to focus on myself a little bit,” Watson said of his future plans. “And figure out how I can be the best human being I can be, the best teammate I can be, the best son I can be, the best friend I can be and just focus on that and just have a smile on my face and walk with my head held high because I know who I really am.”

Originally, the I-Team said it was not known if Watson would talk to the press. He had not spoken to the media since March when the team introduced him. At that time, he was facing 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists who allege sexual misconduct.

Now, he is facing 24 and the attorney for all the accusers says he plans to file more soon. Watson and his legal team have denied all the allegations alleged in the lawsuits. Watson is not facing any criminal charges.

During the presser, Watson maintained his innocence, saying he never assaulted anyone.

Watson said he continues to be in contact with the league during their investigation and that he’s been honest with every question they’ve asked.”

In general, he said he looks forward to clearing his name in court but mostly playing football with the Cleveland Browns.