BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have ruled out offensive tackle Jack Conklin and defensive end Isaiah Thomas for Sunday’s season finale in Pittsburgh.

Conklin is battling an ankle injury, while Thomas is out with an injured foot.

Second-year lineman James Hudson is slated to start at right tackle in place of Conklin.

In addition, cornerback Denzel Ward is officially listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

If Ward is unable to play, Greg Newsome and M.J. Emerson Jr. will likely handle his starting job. The Browns also have A.J. Green as extra depth at the cornerback position.

The Browns also sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney home from practice after he criticized the team in a recent interview with Cleveland media.

The Browns and Steelers will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.