BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns announced that rookie cornerback Cameron Mitchell has been designated to return from injured reserve.

He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 7 with a hamstring injury.

Mitchell has appeared in the first eight games of the season with one start.

The Browns host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.