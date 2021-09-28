‘I want to plant my roots deep here’: Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett honors grandmother with public mural

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was in downtown Cleveland Tuesday afternoon to reveal public artwork honoring his grandmother.

The Cleveland Brown commissioned local artist Lauren Pearce to paint the mural. It shows a woman next to a child to represent Garrett and his beloved grandmother.

The painting is the latest piece in the #VoicesofCLE public art installation. It’s located in Playhouse Square, adorning the façade of the United Way of Greater Cleveland building on Euclid Avenue.

Garrett said he was proud to make his mark on the city.

“I want to plant my roots deep here because this is going to be home for me for a long time, hopefully forever. I always want to be part of this community, part of this city. I want to live through this city. I want to be able to say I have two homes. That’s Texas and Cleveland,” Garrett said.

The #VoicesofCLE project started after the May 2020 riots in downtown Cleveland. It’s a way to bring beauty and unity to the city’s spaces and storefronts, as well as give people a voice through artwork.

Read more about the project here.

Since joining Browns as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, he’s posted 42.5 sacks in 53 career games en route to two All-Pro selections and two Pro Bowl accolades.