YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night’s highly anticipated week three matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will be televised exclusively on Prime Video.

NFL Thursday Night Football kicked off its exclusive streaming partnership with Amazon Prime last week.

WKBN has received multiple calls inquiring about how the game can be viewed.

The game will not be televised by any local station and can only be viewed through the streaming service.

Both Cleveland and Pittsburgh enter week three with identical 1-1 records.

The Browns suffered a shocking 31-30 loss to the Jets in week 2, while the Steelers lost their home opener to the Patriots 17-14.