CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns will play just one preseason game at home this year. That will take place on Friday, Aug. 11 against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
WYTV-33 will televise all remaining Browns’ preseason games this summer.
Preseason Game 2 – Friday, August 11
Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns – 7:30 p.m. / WYTV
Preseason Game 3 – Thursday, August 17
Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles – 7:30 p.m. / WYTV
Preseason Game 4 – Saturday, August 26
Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs – 1 p.m. / WYTV
The complete 2023 Cleveland Browns schedule can be found here.