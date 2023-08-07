CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns will play just one preseason game at home this year. That will take place on Friday, Aug. 11 against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

WYTV-33 will televise all remaining Browns’ preseason games this summer.

Preseason Game 2 – Friday, August 11

Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns – 7:30 p.m. / WYTV

Preseason Game 3 – Thursday, August 17

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles – 7:30 p.m. / WYTV

Preseason Game 4 – Saturday, August 26

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs – 1 p.m. / WYTV

The complete 2023 Cleveland Browns schedule can be found here.