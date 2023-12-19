BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns enter week 16 firmly entrenched in the AFC playoff picture, with an 86% chance of qualifying for the postseason.

Cleveland currently holds the top Wild Card spot, in fifth place in the AFC playoff standings.

According to a release from the NFL, eight possible scenarios would officially secure a playoff berth for the Browns this weekend.

Those scenarios are the following:

CLE win + CIN loss + DEN loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + IND loss or tie OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + DEN loss or tie OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + JAX loss + IND win OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + JAX loss + IND win OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + KC win + IND win + JAX loss OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + MIA win or tie + IND loss OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + MIA win or tie + JAX loss OR

CLE win + CIN-PIT tie + BUF loss + IND win + JAX loss

The Browns visit the Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.