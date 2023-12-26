BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – According to ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have a 99% chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

They currently are the fifth seed in the AFC playoff race with a record of 10-5.

Simply put, a Browns win over the Jets on Thursday Night Football would officially punch Cleveland’s ticket to the postseason.

The National Football League released the following scenarios that will secure the Browns a playoff berth in week 17.

The Browns clinch a playoff berth with:

1. CLE win or tie OR

2. PIT loss or tie OR

3. BUFF loss OR

4. JAX loss or tie OR

5. HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie



The Browns and Jets will kickoff on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

