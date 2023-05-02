BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — The 2023 NFL Draft is now complete, with the Cleveland Browns selecting a total of seven players to bolster the roster.

Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Browns currently have eight picks.

It marks the final year for Cleveland without a first-round selection thanks to the blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson in 2022.

2024 Cleveland Browns draft picks:

Round 2 (own)

Round 3 (own)

Round 5 (own)

Round 5 (Acquired from Panthers in Baker Mayfield trade)

Round 6 (Acquired from Texans in Watson trade)

Round 6 (Acquired from Ravens for 229th overall pick in 2023)

Round 7 (own)

Round 7 (Acquired from Falcons in Deion Jones trade)