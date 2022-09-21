BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that former Browns and Steelers’ cornerback Joe Haden is signing a one-day contract to retire as a Cleveland Brown.

Haden was originally a first-round draft pick of the Browns in 2010 and spent seven seasons in Cleveland. While playing for the Browns, he was a two-time Pro Bowler in 2013 and 2014.

The 33-year-old was released by Cleveland in 2017 and signed with the rival Steelers, playing the final five seasons of his career in Pittsburgh.

In 66 games with the Steelers, Haden tallied 10 interceptions but battled injuries late in his career.

For his career, Haden was a three-time Pro Bowler.

He piled up 29 interceptions in his time in the NFL with 615 tackles and a pair of touchdowns.