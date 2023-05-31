NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers’ tight end Jesse James has officially signed a free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints.

He is entering his ninth season in the NFL.

James appeared in two games with the Browns last season after signing with Cleveland at the end of training camp. He appeared in two games for the Browns before suffering a season-ending biceps injury.

The Penn State product was originally a fifth-round pick of the Steelers in 2015, appearing in six playoff games with Pittsburgh.

He also previously spent time in the NFL with the Detroit Lions (2019-20), and Chicago Bears (2021).

James has appeared in 104 regular season games with 63 starts. He has piled up 157 receptions for 1,522 yards and 12 touchdowns.