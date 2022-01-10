CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns 2021-22 season is in the books.

The team closed the season 8-9 Sunday with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, who were playing without their stars.

It was the end of a challenging season.

Former Cleveland Browns running back Greg Pruitt shared his thoughts on some of the team’s biggest priorities in the offseason.

“I still think we got to figure out who we are on offense,” he said.

Pruitt talked about the strength in the run game that he’d like to see the Browns rely on more.

“We are a stronger team when we run the football,” he said.

Many have questioned why the team doesn’t utilize star running back Nick Chubb more often.

There are also many questions about how quarterback Baker Mayfield will play when he returns from surgery.

“He made the decision to play hurt. We all play hurt, but it affected him,” said Pruitt.

Mayfield will have surgery on his non-throwing arm to repair a torn labrum.

“I don’t think he made smart decisions throughout the year,” Pruitt said about Baker playing through an injury that affected the game.

The Browns have decisions to make on many players in the offseason.

They have the 13th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 28-30.