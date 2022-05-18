YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will join the coaching staff at the University of South Carolina this season.

Kitchens will serve as a senior football analyst for the Gamecocks.

In a release from the university, head coach Shane Beamer said, “I worked with Freddie Kitchens previously at Mississippi State and have known him for close to 20 years. He’s a fantastic coach with head coaching experience and coordinator experience. He’s a long-time NFL coach who will be a great asset and resource for our program and will help us in so many ways.”

Kitchens has coached in the NFL since 2006 with four different teams. He was most recently with the New York Giants, serving as a senior offensive assistant last season.

Kitchens was the head coach in Cleveland for one season. He led the Browns to a 6-10 overall record in 2019.