GRAMBLING, Louisiana (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson has been fired as the head coach at Grambling State University.

Jackson spent just two seasons heading up the Tigers program.

“We want to thank Coach Jackson on his contributions to the GSU football program. We wish him well in all his future endeavors,” said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott. “This was not an easy decision to make but one that we felt was necessary to move our program forward. The goal at GSU is to compete for championships every year. As we move forward, we will be intentional in finding the right person to lead this program back to its rightful place as one of the top programs in the country.”

Jackson spent parts of three seasons as the Browns’ head coach before he was fired in October 2018.

He posted a record of 3-36-1 in Cleveland, including a winless 0-16 season in 2017.