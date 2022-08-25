BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter officially announced his retirement from the National Football League on Thursday morning.

He will continue serving as president of the NFL Players Association.

Tretter played nine years in the NFL, including the last five seasons in Cleveland.

He made 80 starts over the last five years and played 78 consecutive games without missing an offensive snap after signing in 2017.

The 31-year-old was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He played in Green Bay from 2013-16 before signing with Cleveland in free agency.

He appeared in 111 games during his NFL career.