FRISCO, Texas (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway was officially released by the Dallas Cowboys on Monday following a weekend arrest.

Callaway was arrested for driving in Miami with a suspended driver’s license.

A former 2018 fourth-round draft pick of the Browns, Callaway has not caught an NFL pass since 2020. During his time in Cleveland, he was suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Following his time with the Browns, he also appeared in NFL games with the Miami Dolphins.

He was signed to the Dallas practice squad in November 2022 but never appeared in a game for the Cowboys.

Valley native Lynn Bowden was among seven players that the Cowboys worked out of Monday, but he was not signed. Bowden was previously released by the Patriots back in May.

Instead, Dallas elected to sign wideout Tyron Johnson, who previously played for the Chargers.