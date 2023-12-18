TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns wide receive Darrin Chiaverini has announced that he has accepted the head football coaching position in the Division II college ranks at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

He spent last season as the head coach at Chaffey (Calif.) College, leading the program to a perfect 11-0 season. For his efforts this season he was named American Metro League’s Coach of the Year.

Chiaverini’s previous stops in the college coaching ranks include the 2022 season at UCLA where he served as an offensive assistant.

He later was the offensive coordinator at his alma mater Colorado from 2016-21.

Chiaverini was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 1999 NFL Draft. In two seasons in Cleveland (1999-2000), Chiaverini appeared in 26 games, piling up 52 receptions for 555 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He later spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons. He concluded his NFL playing career with 62 receptions for 662 yards and 7 touchdowns in 49 games.