PITTSBURG, Texas (WKBN) – KLTV is reporting that former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Homer Jones has died at the age of 82 following a battle with cancer.

Jones was the first player to celebrate scoring a touchdown by spiking the ball on the ground. He did so after following an 89-yard touchdown in 1965. It was his first career score.

He played just one season in Cleveland in 1970, after playing for the New York Giants from 1964-69.

For his career, Jones caught 224 passes for 4,986 yards and 36 touchdowns in 87 games.

In his lone season with the Browns, the two-time Pro Bowler returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown in the debut of “Monday Night Football.”